WATCH- How Zanu PF Attacked Nelson Chamisa’s Envoy

Share











An eye witness has revealed how Zanu Pf stalwarts attacked president Nelson Chamisa’s convoy adding that Chamisa’s aides had to go back but they had already been injured.

The Zanu pf stalwarts cheered and ululated as she narrated how they had attacked Chamisa’s convoy.

The audience chanted “pasi nemhandu” a slogan that was popularised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Watch the video below for more details