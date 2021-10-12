Pressure Group Protests At Mnangagwa Trip To UK

Dear Editor

London

We have formally sought permission to deliver a written petition to 10 Downing Street, On the 21st October at 14:00; This petition will cover;

Regarding the wholly inappropriate invitation extended by the British Embassy in Harare [Presumably with an OK from the FCO, and possibly the UN – regarding COP26], Zimbabwe, to invite E D Mnangagwa, [illegally elected] President of Zimbabwe and an entourage of 70 – including 50 “Security Personnel” to the COP26 Climate Conference being held in Glasgow 31st October to 12th November 2021. On E D Mnangagwa’s Human Rights record, his political repression record and his non-existent Environmental record we wish to protest in writing this visitation of a despotic tyrant, guilty of Genocide, Murder, Rape and Torture, let alone the institutionalised corruption and looting of all resources to his name. We also object to E D Mnangagwa and Zanu PF [Zimbabwe and UK] appalling record for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as promoted by the United Nations [UNSDGs]. Such as, Failed Drinking Water Supplies, Failed Sewage Systems, Failed Electricity supply, Failed Road, Rail and Transport infrastructure and ongoing maintenance, Biased Judiciary, Failed voting system and administration, etc etc. Signatories and hand-over team: John C Burke, Tryness Ncube and Kingstone Jambawo – ZHRO; Edgar Makuni and Model Pamire – MDCA; Malvern Dengu, Nicolate Gwati and Panyika Anselm Karimanzira – ROHR Zimbabwe; Leo Ndlovu and Zakhele Maphosa – ZAPU and other free thinking Zimbabweans.

We need to know which other groups, Lords. MP’s or Individuals who are sympathetic to this petition and who are willing to lend their name(s) to this cause.

