Unruly Zanu PF Hooligans Attack President Chamisa Convoy

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF youths barricaded roads and stoned President Nelson Chamisa’s motorcade in Masvingo on Monday.

ZRP cops also cordoned off a private venue in the city of Masvingo where President Chamisa was supposed to address party members.

His personal aides were stoned while MDC Alliance Youth Assembly national executive member, Arnold Batirai who tried to negotiate with the unruly Zanu PF youths was severely assaulted…

President Chamisa’s vehicle stoned in Masvingo