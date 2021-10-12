ZRP Investigates Byo Robbery

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case in which a Bulawayo man was robbed of cash, a cellphone and gold.

In a statement, the police said the victim was lured by the suspect, who is still at large, to buy the gold from Shamva.

Said the police:

On 11/10/21 a Byo man (36) lost US$60, Huawei 27 cellphone and 65 grammes of gold through robbery in Chegutu.

The victim had been lured to Shamva by suspect, Anyway Munjeyi who is still at large to buy gold before he teamed up with two other accomplices to attack him in Chegutu on his way home to Byo. Investigations are underway.

Gold buyers and or sellers have been targets of armed robbers who either pounce on them at their bases or lure them to sell or buy the precious metal.

Robbers have also been using the same strategies to steal cattle, cars and other properties.