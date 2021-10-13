Boy On The Run After Stabbing In-law For Beating Up Own Sister

By A Correspondent- A 17 year old boy from Beatrice is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law to death with a spear for divorcing his sister.

Police sources told The Mirror that the juvenile fled after stabbing Steven Mandizvidza (35) of New stands Glen Norah. Mandizvidza had an altercation with his ex-wife who is the juvenile’s sister.

Mash East assistant Police spokesperson, Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

On September 29, 2021, Mandizvidza together with his friend visited his former wife to see his daughter. Upon arrival, the two had a heated argument over their divorce process and this degenerated into a fight.

The boy tried in vain to refrain Mandizvidza from beating his sister. But deceased charged at the young brother and a fistfight ensued. The boy then ran into the house and came back with a spear which he used to stab his brother-in-law in the neck.

Mandizvidza who bled profusely was taken to Marondera General Hospital by a neighbour where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The matter was reported at ZRP Beatrice.

– Mirror