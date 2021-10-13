Kaseke: Prof Madhuku Has More Students In Classroom Than Party Members

The Human Rights activist Fanuel Kaseke has alleged that Prof Lovemore Madhuku has more people in his classroom that members in his party.

Writing on Tuesday, Kaseke jokingly said

Madhuku has more students in his class than members in his party.

IS THIS TRUE?

Commenting in a recent interview, the professor told this news network that despite is party having low numbers he is challenging the main opposition, and he said, ‘come 2023 we shall beat Nelson Chamisa’s party.’

