MDC Alliance MP Awarded 6 Cattle Over Funeral Fracas

By A Correspondent- Makoni Central constituency legislator, David Tekeshe (MDC Alliance), was awarded six cattle by a traditional leader as compensation after opposition political activists barred him from addressing mourners at a funeral.

Teddy Chipere (44) and Talent Hare (38), both of Vengere, and four other MDC-A activists were recently fined a beast and a goat each by Chief Makoni for chasing away MrTekeshe from the same funeral.

Chief Makoni ruled that it was taboo for strangers to chase away mourners as it was tantamount to accusing Tekeshe of causing the deceased’s death.

Tekeshe was awarded the six beasts, while the six goats were meant for the chief’s court.

The activists have since appealed against the chief’s ruling at the Rusape Civil Court, and the matter is yet to be heard.

Meanwhile, Tekeshe filed a police report against Chipere and Hare for allegedly blocking him from giving graveyard eulogies at a party member’s funeral despite being accorded the opportunity to do so by the deceased’s family members.

The duo appeared before Rusape magistrate Annie Ndiraya last week on Tuesday facing allegations of promoting public violence.

They entered a plea of not guilty and were expected back in court on 12 October for trial.

Public prosecutor, Innocent Mwoyondizvo, told the court that Chipere and Hare denied Tekeshe a chance to address mourners, saying they did not recognise him as a Member of the National Assembly since he was not from their party.

Said Mwonyondizvo:

On January 13, 2021, at Silverbow Cemetery, Chipere and Hare were among other mourners who were burying a fellow party member.

The Member of National Assembly for Makoni Central, Mr David Tekeshe, was given the floor to make a speech and the two accused persons barred him from proceeding.

They argued that they did not recognise him as their representative.

They started chanting a song: “Taramba kupihwa order nemasaskum”, [we won’t be given orders by imbeciles] denigrating him. Other mourners joined them, thereby breaching the peace.