Mnangagwa Appointed Lupane State University Students Executive Council President

NOTICE TO ALL STUDENTS

Students Executive Council Elections

Nominations for the Post of SEC President closed on Friday, 8 October 2021. Only one prospective candidate, Kudakwashe Mnangagwa L0180173E, a Part 4.1 student doing a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Tourism and Hospitality Management was nominated by at least ten registered conventional students, as required by the SEC constitution.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is therefore duly nominated. As he is the only candidate, he is declared the SEC President unopposed for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Dr H Ncube DEAN OF STUDENTS