Mnangagwa Attempts To Assassinate President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|State security agents assigned by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa attempted to assassinate MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa as he travelled to Chiredzi on Tuesday.

Zanu PF hooligans also stoned President Chamisa’s security details in Chiredzi.

In a statement, the MDC Alliance said:

President @nelsonchamisa was warmly received by citizens in Chiredzi who repeatedly chanted “Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana.”

We are advised that ZANU PF hooligans reacted angrily, chasing the President’s convoy ‘movie style’ in the town.

The President has been encircled by hooligans at a place he’s temporarily taken refuge. The Provincial Leadership is currently mobilising youths to rescue him.

The four cars followed the convoy to Chiredzi Town where two full trucks of hooligans waited to attack the president. The security team had to quickly move the President to a safer place.

A silver Nissan Caravan AFG 9047 and three Nissan NP 200s without plates were used to chase the President from Triangle via the sugar plantation to Chiredzi. The Nissan Caravan attempted to side swipe the President’s car before the driver sped off.

President @nelsonchamisa is safe. He left the scene of the attack unharmed. We thank all our provincial members for standing ready to defend the President and the party. No amount of intimidation or abuse will stop the tour from continuing.

MDC Alliance also reported that its provincial youth member, Admire Chifamba, was stoned by ZANU PF hooligans but the police sided with ZANU PF hooligans and arrested the victim, Admire…