WATCH- Killer Kwekwe Businessman Narrates How He Killed 6 People

Share











By A Correspondent- Prominent Kwekwe businessman Thubelihle Kheshow who stabbed 6 people to death during a murderous rage has spoken out following his arrest.

Kheshow, who is the owner of Kheshow Investments in Redcliff, Kwekwe, blamed evil spirits after he killed 6 people and left 4 other people in hospital fighting for their lives.

According to the 26-year-old businessman, he was possessed by some evil spirits when he went on the murderous rampage.

watch the video below….