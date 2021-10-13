Where Is Jamwanda?

By A Correspondent| Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet George Charamba is a noisy man on microblogging site Twitter.

Using his moniker name @Jamwanda2, Charamba has developed a niche for commenting on any attacks targeted at the ruling Zanu PF and government while mocking and demeaning those he differs with.

Every morning, Charamba would start the day by commenting on stories published in private media and in some cases issuing threats against reporters whose by-lines appear on the reports.

He recently attracted the ire of Zambia’s youth leader Joseph Kalimbwe after he labelled the country’s new President Hakainde Hichilema, a sell out.

The feud almost stocked diplomatic tiff between the two countries commonly referred as the Siamese twins.

But since 3 October when he announced the passing on of his ex-wife, a death that came barely 12 days after he buried his brother, Charamba has disappeared from the Twitter streets.

His brother’s loss did not take him days to recover and be back on the streets that have become a part of him.

Today he clocked 10 days since his last post announcing the death of his ex-wife.

Where is the noisy Jamwanda?