Zanu PF In Mutare Violence Witch-Hunt

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF has sent a delegation to Mutare to inquire into the violence that erupted at the party’s Manicaland provincial political meeting last Sunday.

The violence erupted after angry party members had demonstrated against provincial chairperson Mike Madiro for imposing candidates.

The fact-finding team also includes the secretary for security Lovemore Matuke and youth leader Tendai Chirau.

The team held a closed-door meeting with the warring factions at Marymount Teachers’ College in Mutare.

Zanu PF Manicaland spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka refused to comment on the outcome of the meeting, accusing NewsDay of poking its nose into the ruling party’s internal affairs.

“This has nothing to do with you, I think you are going too far with our internal processes,” Mandipaka said.

The meeting was also attended by Mutare district coordinating committee secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani.

-NewsDay