ZIMRA Fines Tuku's Company $35k

By A Correspondent- Oliver Mtukudzi’s company, Tuku Music and Promotions, has reportedly been fined $35 000 for failing to submit tax returns to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

The late music icon’s company is alleged to have failed to pay income tax returns and value-added tax to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Tuku Music Promotions which is represented by Oliver Mtukudzi’s daughter Samantha Mtukudzi appeared in court recently.

According to reports reaching iHarare, the company is alleged to have failed to submit tax returns from July 2019 to December 2020.

However, fans of the late icon are not so pleased with the fact that Zimra is going after Oliver Mtukudzi’s estate. They called on Zimra to let Oliver Mtukudzi rest in peace.

Zimra ndoimwe yakungotsvagawo mari nepasipo. Let the man restchristopher.zw

Shame vanodarirei nhereramashazhusharon

Kuba kuri pachena tax invasion yechii vakadii kizviita arimupenyu nxaa mbavha idzi

Meanwhile, on another note, Samantha recently approached the courts to revise the terms of her elongated divorce wrangle with her retired footballer estranged husband, Tinashe Nengomasha.

She filed a second application for divorce from her husband

This comes after she initially approached the courts in December 2019 filing for divorce.

According to the amended summons filed before the courts, Samantha said her marriage to Nengomasha has irretrievably broken down to the extent that there are no prospects of restoration since both parties have lost love and affection for each other.