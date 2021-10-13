ZIMSEC Publishes 2021 Grade 7 Exams Timetable

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has published the timetable for the 2021 Grade 7 examinations.

The exams will start on 29 November, with students sitting for the English Paper 1 examination.

The final examination will be written on Friday 10 December 2021 when students sit for Social Science Paper 2.

Below is the Grade 7 timetable.

EXAMINATION DATE MORNING SESSION SUBJECT/PAPER AFTERNOON SESSION SUBJECT/PAPER MONDAY 29 NOVEMBER 9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins) 7010/1 English 1 TUESDAY 30 NOVEMBER 9.00 a.m. 11.00 a.m. (2hrs) 7020/1 Mathematics 1 WEDNESDAY 01 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins) 7040/1 Shona 1 7060/1 Ndebele 1 7080/1 Nambya 1 7100/1 Xichangana 1 7070/1 Tonga 1 7120/1 Sesotho 1 7110/1 Kalanga 1 7090/1 Tshivenda 1 A 2.00pm-4.00pm (2hrs) 7130/1 Physical Education & Arts 1 THURSDAY 2 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. 10.45 a.m. (1hr 45mins) 7050/1 Social Science 1 FRIDAY 03 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. – 11.45 a.m. (1hr 45 mins) 7030/1 Agriculture Science & Technology 1 MONDAY 06 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins) 7030/2 Agriculture Science & Technology 2 TUESDAY 07 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. 10.45 a.m. (1hr 45mins) 7040/2 Shona 2 7060/2 Ndebele 2 7070/2 Tonga 2 7120/2 Sesotho 2 7080/2 Nambya 2 7110/2 Kalanga 2 7100/2 Xichangana 2 7090/2 Tshivenda 2 WEDNESDAY 08 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. 11.00 a.m. (2hrs) 7020/2 Mathematics 2 THURSDAY 09 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. – 10.45 a.m. (1hr 45mins) 7010/2 English 2 FRIDAY 10 DECEMBER 9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins) 7050/2 Social Science 2