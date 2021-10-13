ZIMSEC Publishes 2021 Grade 7 Exams Timetable
13 October 2021
By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has published the timetable for the 2021 Grade 7 examinations.
The exams will start on 29 November, with students sitting for the English Paper 1 examination.
The final examination will be written on Friday 10 December 2021 when students sit for Social Science Paper 2.
Below is the Grade 7 timetable.
|EXAMINATION DATE
|MORNING SESSION
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|AFTERNOON SESSION
|SUBJECT/PAPER
|MONDAY 29 NOVEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins)
|7010/1 English 1
|TUESDAY 30 NOVEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 11.00 a.m. (2hrs)
|7020/1 Mathematics 1
|WEDNESDAY 01 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins)
|7040/1 Shona 1 7060/1 Ndebele 1 7080/1 Nambya 1 7100/1 Xichangana 1 7070/1 Tonga 1 7120/1 Sesotho 1 7110/1 Kalanga 1 7090/1 Tshivenda 1 A
|2.00pm-4.00pm (2hrs)
|7130/1 Physical Education & Arts 1
|THURSDAY 2 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 10.45 a.m. (1hr 45mins)
|7050/1 Social Science 1
|FRIDAY 03 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. – 11.45 a.m. (1hr 45 mins)
|7030/1 Agriculture Science & Technology 1
|MONDAY 06 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins)
|7030/2 Agriculture Science & Technology 2
|TUESDAY 07 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 10.45 a.m. (1hr 45mins)
|7040/2 Shona 2 7060/2 Ndebele 2 7070/2 Tonga 2 7120/2 Sesotho 2 7080/2 Nambya 2 7110/2 Kalanga 2 7100/2 Xichangana 2 7090/2 Tshivenda 2
|WEDNESDAY 08 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 11.00 a.m. (2hrs)
|7020/2 Mathematics 2
|THURSDAY 09 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. – 10.45 a.m. (1hr 45mins)
|7010/2 English 2
|FRIDAY 10 DECEMBER
|9.00 a.m. 10.30 a.m. (1hr 30mins)
|7050/2 Social Science 2