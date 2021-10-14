Chamisa Speaks On How To Remove Mnangagwa

Share











By A Correspondent-MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has hinted on how he will defeat Zanu PF in the next election.

Chamisa, who is on a tour of Masvingo province where he is meeting with villagers, said the only way to defeat Zanu PF was to vote in numbers.

Chamisa said if that happened, he would defeat Mnangagwa “hands down” in the 2023 elections.

He also said that his government would ask people who looted state assets to return them as his administration had no appetite for retribution.