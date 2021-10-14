Chamisa Shakes Zanu PF

A Correspondent- The MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s heavily attended political meetings have shaken the ruling Zanu PF.

Chamisa, this week, forcibly held several meetings in his Masvingo home despite Zanu PF’s attempts to block him.

Chamisa and his team survived attacks by ruling party supporters, who barricaded roads to deny his convoy access to a local village.

The police deliberately ignored to arrest the Zanu ruling party supporters, who attacked Chamisa and his aides.