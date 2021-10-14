Police Shut-Down Bikita Ahead Of Chamisa Rally

By A Correspondent-Police in Bikita has forced business people at Janet Shopping Centre to close their shops ahead of MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa’s visit to the area.

Newzimbabwe.com reports that villagers were also forced to go home, blocking them from meeting Chamisa, who is at the tour of Masvingo province.

“The People’s President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa, continues on his provincial tour in Masvingo.

The president outmanoeuvred regime agents who tried to block his meetings in Bikita and Zaka.

He met community leaders, special interest groups, and citizens as he continued his interface.

We are here in Bikita in Masvingo province, the people’s project is all over. ZANU PF is afraid of the idea whose time has come.

ZANU PF has unleashed rowdy clowns, hungry moribund women, and unemployed young people to try and distract a meeting that never was,” Gift Ostallos Siziba, the MDC-Alliance deputy spokesperson, said.