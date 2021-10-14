S.A Vet Doctor Trampled To Death By An Elephant In Mana Pools

Share











By A Correspondent- A South African veterinary doctor was trampled to death by an elephant in Mana Pools in full view of his 41 year old son.

This was revealed by Parks and Wildlife Management public relations manager Tinashe Farawo who said:

“It is with great sadness that a 71 yr old S/African vet doctor was trampled to death by an elephant in Mana Pools in full view of his 41 year old son. He has been visiting the park since 1986. MHSRIP @Zimparks @maguranyanga @eNCA @METHI_Zimbabwe the duo was on a morning walk in the park.”

This is a developing story.

More details to follow.