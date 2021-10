Chamisa Masvingo Rallies Expose Police

A Correspondent- The just ended MDC Alliance Masvingo tour, which was marred with violence by Zanu PF supporters, has exposed the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s patronage to Zanu PF.

The police turned a blind eye to the attacks on the opposition leadership by Zanu PF activists.

Instead, they attempted to block Chamisa from addressing his heavily attended political meetings.