Drink 10 Cups Of Donkey Urine To Be Active In Bed, Claims Prophet

A Zimbabwean preacher Isaac Makomichi is reportedly selling donkey urine to those who were affected by runyoka. The preacher said those who are affected by runyoka must call him on +263777469342 or come to him to buy donkey urine, he also said people are buying donkey urine like chocolates. They then must drink 10 cups to get healed and to become more active during sex

The preacher is being accused of using secret powers to perform controversial miracles such as making people rich and moving mountains. Believers are saying Makomichi is a magician and a sangoma too, early last month he was barred by the government to move the Marimba mountain on allegations of being one of “last days prophets” who uses secret powers to move mountains

This guy got powers and I believe him to be a true prophet, said one believer

Isaac Makomichi