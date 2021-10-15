Freedom Alliance Formed

By A Correspondent- Different stakeholders in Matebeleland, including civic society members, political parties, churches and the diaspora community have formed the Freedom Alliance, a social movement to lobby for improved governance and developmental issues in the region.

Freedom Alliance spokesperson Nhlanhla Moses Ncube told Southern Eye that the alliance was formed in May this year to co-ordinate developmental activities in the region.

Freedom Alliance is scheduled to hold its first congress on November 19.

Ncube said Freedom Alliance is not a political party, but a social movement for citizens in Matebeleland to discuss how they could deal with problems affecting the region.

“Freedom Alliance was born to address issues of divisions in the Matebeleland region,” he said.

“So, people from various backgrounds, religions, political groups and civic society members sat and came up with the idea of the Matebeleland Freedom Alliance at Imbizo – Phutheho – Matebeleland All People’s Convention.

“The resolutions that came out of the Imbizo Phutheho included the formation of the Freedom Alliance.”

Ncube said the alliance had a steering committee which comprises 70 members drawn from different backgrounds.

He said no political party, organisation or individual would dominate the alliance.

“People of Matebeleland live in poverty and have problems in several areas such as education, health and infrastructure, social and economic issues.

“The land in Matebeleland is not ours, go to uMguza be it in Nkayi, Filabusi, and Matobo, mining is not in our hands,” Ncube said.-Newsday