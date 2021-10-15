Jilted Man Destroys Ex- lover’s Property

By A Correspondent- A Bulawayo woman regrets the day she fell in love with her ex-boyfriend because he now destroys her property in a bid to revenge for being dumped.

Wellington Mpofu from Old Lobengula suburb is determined to make Margaret Ncube’s life hell for dumping him.

As if destroying his ex-lover’s property is not enough, Mpofu also follows Margaret to her vending stall and starts insulting her publicly.

Since Margaret broke up with Mpofu she has known no peace. To make matters worse she is now a laughing stock in her community. She has been left with no option but to seek relief from the courts.

“I am applying for a protection order against my ex-boyfriend Wellington Mpofu. He comes to my house and damages my property.

Also he is verbally and emotionally abusing me. He comes where I stay and insults me with vulgar language in public for no apparent reason.

He also comes to my vending site and insults me in public. May the court assist me by stopping him from coming to my place of residence, to visit my vending place and also not to talk to me,” said Margaret.

Magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube ordered Mpofu not to enter Margaret’s house, not to approach her vending stall and not to verbally abuse her.