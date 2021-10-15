Mudzuri Endorses President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri| Former Zaka Central MP Harison Mudzuri says MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa is the right man to lead the country to prosperity.

Harison, who has flatly refused to be swayed by his uncle, Elias Mudzuri, believes the People’s President will romp to victory in 2023 polls.

Mudzuri told ZimEye.com on Wednesday the wave of change was unstoppable.

“What we have seen is impressive- President Chamisa is the right man to lead the country to prosperity.

We are appalled by the behaviour of State security agents here.

They tried in vain to block President Chamisa from holding key meetings with stakeholders.

The level idiocy that we have witnessed is shocking,” said Mudzuri.

He added:” We are not looking back at all, Cyclone Chamisa is unstoppable.”

President Chamisa