ZRP Assistant Commissioner Who Does Not Have Ordinary Level Passes Attacks President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Masvingo Assistant Commissioner Florence Marume, who is also the Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs has admitted she is behind the attacks on MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa.

Marume was outwitted by ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza who disguised himself as a Zanu PF comrade.

According to investigations carried out by ZimEye.com, Marume does not have proper Ordinary Level passes and has been holding the Zanu PF post for several years.

Simba Chikanza wrote:

I have just interacted with the senior Police Officer behind the violence against Nelson Chamisa in Masvingo this week. Her name is Florence Marume and she is the Assistant Commissioner for Masvingo, and she is also ZANU PF’s Legal Affairs Secretary, a political post which is illegal for a cop especially a senior one.

In the conversation, she confirmed running the vandalism against Chamisa and was at the time of the call, just about to head for a ZBC briefing, per my prompts.

She does not have O’ Level certificate passes, and has held the ZANU PF post for Legal Affairs several years.

