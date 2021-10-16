Chamisa Satisfied

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa is satisfied with the overwhelming support he received from enthusiastic villagers across the province.

Despite frantic attempts by the regime to disrupt his marathon programme, President Chamisa believes the wave of change is unstoppable.

The MDC Alliance leader’s motor vehicles were stoned by rowdy Zanu PF members near Chief Charumbira’s homestead and State security agents attempted to assassinate him in Chiredzi.

In Gutu, vehicles belonging to MDC Alliance members were stoned by Zanu PF hooligans and party members were abducted by suspected government agents.Police details watched as marauding Zanu PF activists terrorised MDC Alliance officials.

President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page:I’m in Zaka, Bikita then Gutu.Chiredzi was refreshing.Fantastic conservations.The feedback and support is overwhelming.The hope for change is compelling.

I’m so heart-warmed by the support for change in the rural areas. Citizens are converging for change.It’s now #Ngaapindehakemukomana #GodisinitI LOVE ZIMBABWE so much.

It is a great country,the only one that God gave us on this earth.It pains me greatly to see the country this divided haunted by easy-to-fix economic problems and toxic broken politics.

The ANSWER is a political settlement on REFORMS and free elections.