In Private Meeting With Military Junta

By A Correspondent- Controversial preacher and socialite Passion Java held a private meeting with the head of the Zanu PF Junta and Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri.

The junta meeting was discussing Muchinguri’s today Mutasa district visit.

Muchinguri will be the guest-of-honour at the Nyanga-Mutasa district sports tournament launch at Mutasa DC sports ground.

Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry is part of the event.

Writing on his Instagram account dubbed; @prophetpassion, Java confirmed holding a “successful” one-hour meeting with Muchinguri. He also uploaded photos posing with the Defence Minister.