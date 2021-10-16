ZRP Cops Force Villagers To Denounce President Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Masvingo villager has said police officers forced him to denounce Nelson Chamisa, the leader of opposition MDC Alliance.

There has been chaos in Masvingo as Chamisa visited the province to commence his provincial tour.

MDC Alliance says ZANU PF mobs blocked roads for his aides and vandalised their cars while at some point he was forced to leave the scene after the mobs moved to attack him.

ZANU PF says the assailants are MDC members who just want to soil the governing party’s image ahead of the visit of a United Nations envoy who was mandated to assess the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The assailants had placards denouncing both Chamisa and sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. The MDC Alliance activist in the video posted on social media said he was assaulted by the police along Gutu-Harare Highway.

He said the police forced him and others to denounce Chamisa. Watch the video below for more.

He added that the development is an indication that there will be violence during the 2023 elections. He said it was a sign that president Emmerson Mnangagwa was motivated to do anything to retain power.