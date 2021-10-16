President Chamisa Laments Vigilantism

By A Correspondent| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is sponsoring violence and acts of hooliganism.

President Chamisa’s vehicles were attacked by Zanu PF thugs while there was an attempt to assassinate him in Chiredzi on Tuesday.

The MDC Alliance leader described the attack on party members as stone age hooliganism.

He wrote on Twitter:

THE RISE OF VIGILANTISM IN ZIMBABWE..Zpf vigilante groups have immunity & impunity.They’re state assisted & protected in their acts of terrorism & unlawful operations.The stoning of cars,violence &barricading of roads is criminal,stone-age& primitive hooliganism.Peace is fragile!

How is this possible in an ‘independent country’ with a ‘liberated people?

Below an MDC Alliance official relates how Zanu PF hooligans attacked him…

