Thugs Behind The Violence Against President Chamisa Exposed

Share











Dear Editor

I am a concerned citizen and abhor the violence perpetrated against MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa in Masvingo a few days ago.

My heart is bleeding because these guys are likely to do it again if they are not brought to book.

I would like to name and shame them. I pray that the police do their job and get these thugs arrested and put where they belong- prison.

List of Charumbira Area Perpetrators Of Violence Against Chamisa On 11 October 2021!!*

1)Ezra Chadzamira his lorry which was used by Cde Shangwa ferried makorokoza and mahure from Mashava to Charumbira area. These are the people who were mainly at Gwengavi intersection where President Nelson Chamisa’s entourage was stoned.



2)Godfrey Mukungunugwa Chivi RDC chairman.He was seen organising and instructing Youth at Zaoga church ward 5 in Masvingo City.These are the youths whose pictures were awash on social media. He bought bread , cold drinks and hotstaff for the youths



3)Clr Mahwende of ward 6 Masvingo City was seen distributing placards at Pangolin tower light. He personally visited Mr Sitemere’s house to disturb Executive meeting.He contributed beer and drinks.



4)Clr Manyanga ward 10 Masvingo City.He was the *”recruitment officer”* of youths in Masvingo City. He identified the hardcore violence masters from the 10 wards and he assembled the killing machine.



5)Nhamoinesu Nemanwa a village head near Chirichoga Secondary school in Charumbira area. He was responsible for recruiting hardcore violence masters from Manyama and surrounding gold panning mines in the area.He was the commander of the biggest group of violence team stationed at Nemanwa turnoff in Charumbira area.



6)Mai Shangwa a horrible , cruel and violent hardened Chief Charumbira area villager.She is a Chadzamira righthand woman.Very unpopular in Chief Charumbira area .



7)Givhasi a rankmarshal at Croco Masvingo Harare-Byo passanger pick up point.He stays in Ward 1 of Masvingo. Currently he sleep in an ironsheet and scrap metal framed shelter behind Shushine Garage.Very boastful of his violent behavior against MDC Alliance people.



8)Tonderai a Zicosu GZU student ZanuPF leader.He is a son of a Zimbabwe National Army father.He is beer patron at Majange Business Centre in Masvingo ward 6.He is like a son to ward 6 councilor Mahwende. Clr Mahwende fund his violent behavior by buying him beer.



*Please forward to many so that Zimbabweans know the terrorists !!!*

By Concerned Citizen