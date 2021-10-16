WATCH- UANC President Speaks On POLAD’s “Fake” Opposition

By A Correspondent- UANC President Rev Dr Gwinyai Muzorewa has said opposition political parties in POLAD are captured and not genuine saying only those opposing Zanu Pf outside POLAD are the genuine alternative.

In an interview on ZimEye, President Muzorewa said the opposition will win the 2023 elections.

“There is need for reforms. But if Zimbabweans vote in their numbers, there is no room for rigging. The onus is on real opposition political parties to mobilise the people to vote. Zimbabweans are now fed up with the ruling Zanu Pf and it is about time,” he said.

Watch the interview below………

https://streamyard.com/etd654cvp6