Chamisa Belittles Mnangagwa; Hero Worships Mugabe

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa said the late former President Robert Mugabe had better election-winning tactics than Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa was nothing like the late statesman Robert Mugabe and that he would “beat him” if a snap election was called today.

He said Mugabe at least had a bag of tricks at his disposal to win people over, but Mnangagwa wasn’t in the same league.

“That brother of mine who likes wearing a scarf [Mnangagwa], I can beat him [electorally] in broad daylight. Mugabe would at least confuse people with English, but this one, he can’t. He also can’t read, he has no vision. He’s unpopular, he has no friends,” he said.