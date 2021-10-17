Chamisa Vows To Beat Mnangagwa In 2023

Share











By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa said he will beat Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa was nothing like the late statesman Robert Mugabe and that he would “beat him” if a snap election was called today.

He said Mugabe at least had a bag of tricks at his disposal to win people over, but Mnangagwa wasn’t in the same league.

“That brother of mine who likes wearing a scarf [Mnangagwa], I can beat him [electorally] in broad daylight. Mugabe would at least confuse people with English, but this one, he can’t. He also can’t read, he has no vision. He’s unpopular, he has no friends,” he said.