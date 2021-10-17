Daring 10yr Old Boy Steals From Cops

By A Correspondent- Police in Kutama have arrested a 10-year-old boy on allegations of stealing money that belonged to members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, the boy was arrested on Saturday and assaulted by Kutama police.

The boy reportedly picked a plastic bag with US$140 which he handed over to his mother.

When police officers approached him asking for the money, the mother handed over the US$140. The police then claimed it was $200.

It is not clear where the cash was stolen from or why police officers stashed the money in a plastic bag.

Nyasha Machirori of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum is representing the minor.