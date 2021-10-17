ED Opens Up On Cain Mathema’s Health

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has opened up on the health of the former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema.

Mathema was two weeks ago moved from the Primary Education ministry and appointed minister without portfolio.

Evelyn Ndlovu replaced him.

Mnangagwa told people witnessing the commissioning of a Mutoko vegetable processing plant Last week that Mathema was ill.

“On schools, it is unfortunate that our Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Cain Mathema is not feeling well,” said President Mnangagwa.

Mathema has been ill for over two months now.

He was last seen in public in August in Bulawayo.