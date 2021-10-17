Man Stabs Wife’s Lover To Death

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is looking for Laurey Tafirei from Chivi who stabbed his wife’s lover to death over a love message on his wife’s phone.

The police said Tafirei used his wife’s phone to lure the deceased to a secluded place where he stabbed him.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred in Madungwe Village, Chivi on 15/10/21, where a Laurey Tafirei (25) stabbed his wife’s boyfriend (36) after seeing a love message on his spouse’s cellphone.

The suspect chatted using the wife’s cellphone inviting the unwary victim to a secluded place near a borehole and stabbed him on the back and chest.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who is said to have disappeared after committing the offence.” – Pindula News

