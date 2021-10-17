President Chamisa Dates Binga

By A Correspondent-MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa is planning to take his political meetings tour to Binga in Matabeleland North province.

Last week Chamisa was in Masvingo province, where he was welcomed by Zanu PF violence.

In his home province, the charismatic youthful opposition leader held several meetings with villagers and traditional leaders.

Chamisa got an overwhelming endorsement in the province.

Posting on his Twitter page Sunday, MDC-Alliance deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said Binga was their next port of call.

“Cobuyala Chico chotebula” As compatriots in Binga Mat North prepare for change. Our rural mobilization program continues until victory. It’s time for citizens to unite and win Zimbabwe for change. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/L0LAMxUTx3 — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) October 17, 2021