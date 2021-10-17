Tagwirei Visits Highlanders Offices, Pledges Renovations

By A Correspondent- Controversial businessman Kuda Tagwirei on Sunday visited the Highlanders’ offices and pledged to spruce up the club’s administration residence beginning this Monday.

Tagwirei was in the company of his friend Tino Machakaire, who is the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire.

Tagwirei, Machakaire and some of the Sakunda Holdings top brass met the Bosso executive and board following an invitation from the club last week.

Addressing the brief meeting, Tagwirei promised to immediately renovate the offices and pledged his continued support for the Bulawayo giants.