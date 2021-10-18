‘Teacher From Hell’ Escapes Jail Sentence, Condemned To Community Service

By Jane Mlambo| Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga has condemned the abusive teacher Michael Freeman Chingwaru to 630 hours of community service after suspending a 36 months prison sentence she had imposed on him.

Magistrate Taruvinga sentenced the maths teacher who was filmed butchering a student to 36 months in prison before suspending 18 months on condition of good behavior.

She also suspended the remaining 18 months on condition that Chingwaru performs 630 hours of community service.

630 hours is equal to 78 days of community service and will be done at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Chingwaru shocked the court when he told the court that a painful toothache was behind his violent conduct.

Social media has however reacted differently to his conviction and sentencing with some expressing satisfaction that justice had indeed prevailed while some felt it was harsh saying students of nowadays are indisciplined and requiring of such a treatment.