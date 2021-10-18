Armed Robber Gunned Down

By A Correspondent- An armed robber was last week gunned down by police officers during a robbery at Jerera Growth Point in Gutu District, Masvingo Province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which took place just after 2 AM on Friday.

He said four unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, pick, wooden broom and a log stormed a home at Jerera and demanded cash at around 1.59 AM.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the robbers were given US$1 000, 400 rands, four cellphones and two inverters.

He added:

The complainant made a quick report to Police and as the scene was being attended to, another report was received. Police swiftly attended the scene and met the quartet at the doorstep.

A shootout ensued before the suspects scaled over the pre-cast wall and one suspect who was carrying the loot in a satchel bag was shot on the armpit and died while others escaped.

Police recovered all the stolen property except the two inverters.