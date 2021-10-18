Duo Robbed Of Over Property Worth Over R14K

Share











By A Correspondent- Two people were robbed of property valued at R14 300 and US$140 after they were offered a lift in a Toyota Wish from Beitbridge to Bulawayo.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), confirmed via Twitter, the incident which occurred on 13 October. ZRP said:Two people lost cash and property valued at R14 300 and US$140 after boarding an unmarked Toyota Wish vehicle in Beitbridge destined for Bulawayo.

The suspects parked the vehicle in the bush before they produced knives, tied the victims with shoelaces and stole their belongings.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a 25-year-old Chivi man murdered his wife’s boyfriend after luring him to the bush. Police said:

The ZRP is investigating a case of murder that occurred in Madungwe Village, Chivi on 15/10/21, where Laurey Tafirei (25) stabbed his wife’s boyfriend (36) after seeing a love message on his spouse’s cellphone.

The suspect chatted using the wife’s cellphone inviting the unwary victim to a secluded place near a borehole and stabbed him in the back and chest.

Meanwhile, Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect who disappeared after committing the offence.