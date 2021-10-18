G-40 Lands Jah Prayzah Into Trouble

By A Correspondent-The relationship between musician Jah Prayzah and Zanu PF has reportedly become sour after the ruling party allegedly decided to shut out the musician from its events, Standard Style can reveal.

Jah Prayzah was once a darling of the so called second republic and had his album Kutonga Kwaro used as the soundtrack to the military coup, which ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe, who was replaced by his former deputy Emerson Mnangagwa.

The relationship between the ruling party and Jah Prayzah is said to have been fading, having reached a boiling point when the lanky chanter headlined a lavish birthday party in Cape Town organised by Mugabe’s son-in-law, Adam Molai.

The event was attended by exiled politicians linked to G-40, including Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, among other former Mugabe loyalists.

Upon arrival from the Cape Town gig, Jah Prayzah and Killer T were detained at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Security agents at the airport accused the two artistes and their band members of possessing fake Covid-19 certificates, despite their pleas that the documents were legitimate.

A source within the ruling party told Standard Style last week that the Kutonga Kwaro hit maker will not be featuring at events linked to the government or Zanu PF.

“A resolution was made after Jah Prayzah’s actions and his loyalty became questionable,” said the source.

