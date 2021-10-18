Sikhala Blasts “Stupid” Zanu PF Functionaries

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala says the Zanu PF regime has brought sanctions to the country through flagrant violation of human rights.

The fearless politician accused Zanu PF of killing innocent citizens.

“It must be known to the pple of Zim that sanctions were brought in our country by ZANU PF, thru it’s human rights abuses, torture and murdering of its pple.

Oppah Muchunguri, Chris Mutsvangwa were very clear. It is ZANU PF that hs failed to stop them. They must go 4 sanctions to go,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

He added:

“When we say that ZANU PF is a terrorist organisation,this is what we mean. They are gathered at Maungwa Business Centre to attack and disrupt the legitimate campaigns of our President.

No matter what, ZANU PF will fall. The time for pple 2 revenge thru ballot is fast approaching.”

Hon Sikhala also scoffed at attempts by the regime to cause disharmony in the MDC Alliance by claiming he is harbouring presidential ambitions.

“ZANU PF dogs in their desperation force marched pple to carry placards reading Job Wiwa Sikhala for MDC President so as to build the narrative that their disruption of our President Adv Nelson Chamisa’s legitimate blitz selling our policies appears as internal conflict. Stupid!!!”

