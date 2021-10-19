BUSTED- ANOTHER S_EX ORGY ON THE CARDS

By A Correspondent- Another s_ex orgy is on the cards in Hillside Harare.

ZimEye’s Simba Chikanza called the organisers of the s_ex orgy who confirmed that the party was scheduled for October 30 2021 at a yet to be revealed venue in Hillside.

Said the woman who picked up the call on one of the numbers advertised on the flyer circulating on social media:

“You just bring your drinks or alcohol and you pay $5 entrance fee at the gate.

We do not reveal the address where the party will be held because we want to avoid a police raid.

You just call around 3pm and we will send someone to come and pick you up.”

The woman however cut the phone after Chikanza revealed his identity.

Watch the video loading below…..