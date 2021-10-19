Crisis Coalition Remembers President Samora Machel

October 19, 2021

On the 35th anniversary of the death of Mozambique’s founding President, Samora Moises Machel, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, an umbrella body of civil society organisations operating in Zimbabwe, pays tribute to the late icon for his invaluable contribution to the independence of African states and his fight against apartheid.

As the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we cherish the role played by the late icon in organizing and coordinating the Frontline States as part of efforts to unite African countries in the fight for freedom, dignity and happiness.

His dedication to see an independent Mozambique saw him spending most of his time fighting with his guerilla army in the bush and in June 1975, an independent Mozambique was born.

He also played a critical role in the 1979 Lancaster House talks which led to the independence of Zimbabwe. His death on the 19th of October 1986 was a huge blow not only to Mozambique but the rest of the African continent.

Samora’s sacrifices of liberty, dignity and happiness have, unfortunately, been degraded by his former contemporaries both in Mozambique and Zimbabwe as the pro-people manifesto has been binned.

The former liberators now firmly stand with global cartels to amass wealth whilst ordinary citizens wail in poverty.

The growing wealth and income gaps as well as suppression of voices in both Mozambique and Zimbabwe is a sharp contrast to the Samora Machel virtues.

We are inspired to pursue Samora’s legacy for inclusive freedom, dignity and happiness for all.

