Harare City Council Prioritises Dogs, Neglects Service Delivery

By A Correspondent- The Harare City Council has released a memo announcing dog licence fees at a time the city fathers are failing to collect garbage.

The city fathers said they would deploy inspectors in households who would be arresting owners of unlicensed dogs.

https://twitter.com/cohsunshinecity/status/1450174055361957897/photo/1