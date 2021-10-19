Police Recover Tonnes Of Condoms At Kuwadzana S-x Party

By A Correspondent- Police said they recovered a plastic bag full of condoms from a Kuwadzana house that was hosting a s-x party at the weekend.

The police arrested 16 males and females who were engaging in a se_x orgy at a private house in Kuwadzana.

The accused persons have since been released on bail.

During the raid, police allegedly recovered a plastic bag full of cond0ms and US$85 believed to have been paid by the party goers. The videos of the participants mourning in pleasure while having se_x have gone viral on social media.

Magistrate Barbara Mateko, who presided over the matter, however, ordered the property owner, Reyn Mabva, to pay $3 000 bail.

They were charged with soliciting clients for the purpose of pr0stitution, while Mabva was also charged with turning his house into a brothel.

The group comprised of six ladies, namely Thokozani Tshuma, (24), Shylet Simba, Lucia Nyakutsikwa (36), Loveness Zindi (34), Sithatisiwe Kufa (21) and Moleen Mashingaidze (age not given).

Their male partners were identified as Luis Zvanhasi (24), Daniel Divala (23), Alexio Chibanda (41), Munashe Masawi (25), Praisemore Makuni (39), Samuel Makore (37), Paul Nhodza (35), Mabva (35), Mark Tafirenyika (32) and Edward Kanengoni (29).

The party was advertised from October 14, 2021 on a WhatsApp group, with each male member asked to pay $200 for acquisition of cond0ms and toiletries in addition to US$20 to get an opportunity to be intimate with all the ladies in attendance.

The State alleges that the “Sod0m and Gomorah party” allegedly organised by Mashingaidze, started at 1030pm before police bust it at around midnight, leading to the suspects’ arrest.

– NewsDay