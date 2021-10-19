Sikhala Back In Court

By Jane Mlambo| MDC Alliance Deputy National Chairperson Job Sikhala is back in court today for commencement of his trial on charges of inciting public violence.

Sikhala has vowed to use his trial to expose the abuse of the judicial system in Zimbabwe to persecute alleged state opponents.

“Tomorrow my persecution trial on fabricated charges of inciting public violence will commence.

“The trial is a good thing to happen coz it will give me an opportunity 2 expose the use of the Judiciary as a weapon against state opponents & 4 the world to hear my side of the story,” said Sikhala.

Sikhala was arrested in August last year and charged with inciting public violence after he appeared in social media videos mobilising people to participate in the July 31 protest organized by Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.