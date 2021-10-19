Three On The Run After Killing “Goat Thief”

POLICE in Chiweshe have launched a manhunt for three male villagers who allegedly bashed a suspected goat thief to death on Saturday.

Denmore Taruvinga, Henry Chaparadza and Aluwis Chigure are said to be on the run in connection with a murder case after they allegedly bashed Jokonia Makumbe to death, accusing him of stealing a goat.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe where three male adults assaulted the now-deceased, killing him on the spot,” Mundembe said.

“We are appealing for information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects.”

It is alleged that the trio teamed up after receiving a tip-off that Makumbe had stolen their goat.

They dragged him from a certain homestead where he was drinking to his home while beating him up.

Upon arrival, they searched his homestead and could not find any goat meat.

They took him away from his house and fatally assaulted him.

The body of the deceased was found by his brother Paradzai Magwede, who filed a police report after being advised by neighbours that he was killed by the trio.

Surprisingly, the goat was found in a bush hanging on a tree.

Police warned members of the public not to take the law into their own hands by meting instant justice.- NewsDay