Zanu Pf Factionalism Turns Nasty, As Neighbour Torches Rival Neighbour’s Wheat

Share











By A Correspondent- Zanu PF factionalism has apparently turned nasty in Mashonaland Central province following a clash between War veterans Association provincial chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa and war veterans league provincial commissar Dzingai Nevhunje.

The two are neighbours at their plots in Mazowe and Parirenyatwa on Sunday lost about 4 hectares of wheat due to an inferno allegedly caused by his rival Nevhunje.

The case was reported at Marlborough police and is being investigated under RRB number 4917064.

Allegations are that Parirenyatwa, and his association is at loggerheads with Nevhunje’s league, and the battles have widened ahead of the forthcoming provincial elections with the rival war veterans’ formations being aligned to different camps.

It is further alleged that Nevhunje who is aligned to the provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe’s camp held a meeting on Saturday and reportedly hatched a plot to fix Parirenyatwa by burning his wheat field.

Parirenyatwa confirmed the case saying, “it is true my field was destroyed by fire and yes l heard of the meeting conducted though was not sure of their agenda since it was a league meeting not an association,” Parirenyatwa said.

Nevhunje dismissed the allegations saying Parirenyatwa is losing ground hence he is turning into smearing campaigns.

“This case is not politically connected Parirenyatwa is losing ground and is now resorting to smearing campaigns, he should find grassroots support rather than fighting the party league instead we are mobilizing support, but he is dividing the party, “Nevhunje said.

Quizzed on the agenda of the meeting he said it was a district elections party meeting.

“That meeting was for district elections no one was ordered to go and burn his field but instead his workers failed to control the fire mind you this happened during day light and logically it does not add up that l did that during the day.”

The war veterans association and league members have been fighting each other since the inception of the latter whose launch was presided over by the late Perence Shiri.

–Byo24