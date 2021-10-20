Gvt Extends Level 2 Lockdown

Share











By A Correspondent- The government has extended the level 2 lockdown by a further two weeks despite a decline in new coronavirus infections and deaths in recent weeks.

Speaking during a Post-Cabinet meeting media briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said law enforcement agents shall continue enforcing the measures.

Said Mutsvangwa:

In spite of the declining cases of Covid-19 cases the Level Two lockdown will be maintained for a further two weeks and members of the public should strictly adhere to the stipulated measures.

Given that the Covid-19 intensity and duration both increase with each wave, citizens should continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols and preventive measures in place in order to prevent a fourth wave.

Law enforcement agents and the Public Service Commission will continue to strictly enforce the Covid-19 containment measures, especially the vaccination requirements pertaining to gatherings, opening of bars and nightclubs, and the requirement for civil servants to be vaccinated in order to be allowed to report for work.

The government recently allowed the leisure sector to reopen, but only for the fully vaccinated.

Only those who have had both jabs can eat in restaurants, go to the cinema and theatre, enter a bar or nightclub, or play sport.

-Newsday